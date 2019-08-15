Wargroove will be getting a physical release in fall 2019, thanks to a collaboration between Chucklefish and Sold Out. The PS4 version will set you back $29.99 and will feature more than just a physical copy of the game.

Here’s what to expect when you get your hands on the Wargroove Deluxe Edition:

Physical copy of the game

Downloadable version of the Wargroove Soundtrack by Phonetic Hero and Boss Battle Records

Commander sprite sticker sheet

Poster map of Aurania

Mini Strategy Manual with stats & tips on all units (available in English, French, Italian, German & Spanish)

Reversible coversheet – it’s a clean version of the key art without all those messy logos, but complete with standard spine so that it still looks normal on your shelf!

Currently, there is no set release date for this release, but we will be sure to update you when we know more.

Originally released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One in February 2019, Wargroove had a bit of a late start on the PS4. It didn’t release on that platform until late July of 2019, but when it did, it garnered critical praise. Part of this was due to cross-play issues, since the PS4 version does not support that feature.

Many enjoyed Wargroove for its ability to fill the void left by Intelligent Systems’ Advance Wars, a beloved turn-based strategy series. In fact, Chucklefish directly looked at Advance Wars for inspiration, with Wargroove acting as a spiritual successor of sorts. Aside from its fun turn-based combat and addicting gameplay loop, Wargroove features a robust level editor for you to create your own campaigns. You can even share them online for other people to play. We loved it here, especially its campaign and sheer amount of options in its moment-to-moment gameplay loop.

Will you be picking up a physical version of Wargroove this fall? Let us know!

[Source: Chucklefish]