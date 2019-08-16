A third entry in a series typically seems the optimal stopping point. After all, isn’t that the brilliance of trilogies? To some extent, it appears as though Borderlands fans should feel the same about the third mainline entry. Things will be tied up with a nice bow and all that jazz, however, that does not necessarily mean the franchise will come to a close once Borderlands 3‘s story wraps. In fact, according to the title’s writers, “there is always room for more story…”

DualShockers recently spoke to Lead Writers Danny Homan and Sam Winkler about the matter. During the interview, Winkler noted that Borderlands 3 definitely serves as a “successor to all the games.” As such, it will follow the same narrative path fans are familiar with from previous installments. Apparently, some of those past narrative threads will directly be addressed and receive finality. Throughout Borderlands 3, Winkler continued, the story will “tie off some threads, have some new threads, and definitely isn’t the end of Borderlands in any way.”

Homan added there’s more to explore after credits roll, seeming to suggest a few loose ends will linger after Borderlands 3. “There is always room for more story in Borderlands,” he explained. Still, after beating the campaign, fans should feel the three mainline entries all fit together, according to Winkler. If the story does eventually receive a continuation, it, too, will be connected to the core titles. Of course, he couldn’t go into too much more detail, but he did reveal he is “really happy with the way that Borderlands 3 ends.”

Whatever Gearbox has up its sleeve for the upcoming title’s narrative, it’s looking to be expansive. This especially holds true considering its 35-hour campaign.

Borderlands 3 hits store shelves in a few weeks for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 13th.

