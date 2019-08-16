July 2019’s NPD results are in and unsurprisingly, Madden NFL 20 was the best-selling game of the month in the United States. It’s important to note that, although Madden 20 released in August, the NPD group tracked spending for that title in July, due to it launching so early in August. Mat Piscatella of the NPD group stated “gains in software spending due to the shift of Madden NFL into the July tracking month offset declines across hardware, accessories, and game cards.”

Other notable entries are Grand Theft Auto V, which somehow manages to always fall within the top 20 each month, even six years after release. The power of Grand Theft Auto Online has managed to generate enough revenue for Rockstar to make the game the most profitable piece of entertainment in history. With the recent release of the Diamond Casino & Resort DLC, Grand Theft Auto V continues to succeed.

Aside from that, many of July’s top games were Nintendo Switch exclusives, which is no surprise. Three major games released on the system during that month. Those were Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

As always, it’s important to mention that NPD tracking is only for the United States and focuses on dollar sales instead of units sold. It gathers data from retailers, as well as individual publishers.

You can check out July’s best-selling games as ranked by the NPD group here:

Madden NFL 20^** Fire Emblem: Three Houses* Super Mario Maker 2* Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order* Minecraft*** Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Marvel’s Spider-Man Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII** Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy’s The Division 2** MLB 19: The Show New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* NBA 2K19 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include PC digital sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Sure Madden always sells well, but it seems that this year’s entry wasn’t as critically well-received as previous installments. We liked it here, but felt that the game’s Ultimate Team mode was too grindy.

[Source: NPD via Venture Beat]