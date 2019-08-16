The Red Dead Redemption 2 original soundtrack is already available to purchase and stream, yet there will soon be another way of collecting the title’s music. Next month, Lakeshore Records will release a vinyl edition of the Red Dead 2 OST. Preorders are already live for the item on the company’s website, with a $30 price tag attached. The estimated shipment date is listed for September 20th.

The Red Dead 2 soundtrack from Lakeshore Records will feature on a very beautiful, and fitting, “translucent red” vinyl. Its packaging will include a gatefold sleeve and printed inner sleeves. All 13 of the title’s original songs will appear on the vinyl.

For the full tracklist, check out the listing of tunes below:

Side A –

01. Unshaken – D’Angelo – 3:53 mins

02. Moonlight – Daniel Lanois, Daryl Johnson, Joseph Maize, Darryl Hatcher and Rhiannon Giddens 3:47 mins

03. That’s The Way It Is – Daniel Lanois 4:08 mins

Side B –

04. Mountain Finale – Daniel Lanois 2:54 mins

05. Crash of Worlds – Rocco DeLuca – 1:46 mins

06. Cruel World – Willie Nelson – 2:28 mins

07. Red – Daniel Lanois – 2:15 mins

Side C –

08. Mountain Hymn – Rhiannon Giddens – 3:58 mins

09. Mountain Banjo – Rhiannon Giddens – 2:42 mins

10. Table Top – Daniel Lanois – 4:05 mins

Side D –

11. Love Come Back – Daniel Lanois – 3:43 mins

12. Oh My Lovely – Daniel Lanois – 3:12 mins

13. Cruel World – Josh Homme – 3:38 mins

See the images below for a look at the vinyl’s packaging itself:

The prequel’s original soundtrack just hit iTunes on August 9th. However, it was available on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify a few weeks before then. This Lakeshore Records vinyl release is something quite special, though, as game soundtracks don’t get translated to vinyl too often. Yet, it is becoming somewhat of a more common practice. For instance, Silent Hill and Silent Hill 2 vinyls both recently received new releases with exclusive art attached. The Bloodborne OST has a vinyl release on the way in September, as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on the PS4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Lakeshore Records via DualShockers]