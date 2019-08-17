Borderlands YouTuber Matt “SupMatto” Somers’ YouTube channel has disappeared a little over a week after he revealed that 2K and Take-Two Interactive sent private investigators to his home for sharing Borderlands 3 leaks.

Somers shared several accurate leaks through unnamed sources and information datamined from a private Twitch account that led to an investigation by Take-Two. At first, Somers defended himself and argued that he was merely sharing information that was unearthed by others. However, he later seemed to regret sharing the information, stating that he spent time reflecting upon the situation and felt that his excitement got the better of his judgment.

Take-Two faced backlash and calls for boycott over what many saw as intimidation tactics to suppress information that the publisher classifies as “trade secrets.” On the other hand, Somers has been accused of trying to sell some of the leaked information via a private Discord channel that has since been shut down.

Now, Somers’ YouTube channel has disappeared, presumably due to the copyright strikes that Take-Two filed. However, it’s unclear how many strikes the publisher filed against the channel.

When Eurogamer reached out to 2K for a comment on the copyright strikes, the company regurgitated its previous statement, which reads:

Take-Two and 2K take the security and confidentiality of trade secrets very seriously. The action we’ve taken is the result of a 10-month investigation and a history of this creator profiting from breaking our policies, leaking confidential information about our product, and infringing our copyrights. The information he’s sharing about the situation is incomplete, and in some cases untrue. Not only were many of his actions illegal, but they were negatively impacting the experiences of other content creators and our fans in anticipation for the game. We will take the necessary actions to defend against leaks and infringement of our intellectual property that not only potentially impact our business and partners, but more importantly may negatively impact the experiences of our fans and customers.

Somers previously deleted his social media accounts, stating that he wanted to take a break until September. He has yet to comment on this development.

[Source: Eurogamer]