Video game analytics company, Spiketrap, has revealed that PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone is one of the most widely-discussed video games so far in 2019 and that it saw an unusually high engagement for a single-player game during the second quarter of the year.

The top spot was claimed by Mortal Kombat 11, with Dreams, RAGE 2, and World War Z also making the cut among other titles.

“Days Gone is notable for its numerous streams after release (conventional wisdom considers single-player games are less suitable for streaming), which may have played a role in buoying the game’s non-streaming engagement,” reads Spiketrap’s report.

Spiketrap’s Adam Sessler told Game Daily in a statement that despite Days Gone‘s lukewarm reception, the title “maintained solid sentiment” in a positive range.

“Despite few major releases in the second quarter, Mortal Kombat 11 showed exceptional engagement and is expected to be one of the highest for 2019,” the report continues. “In the weeks prior to the release of MK11, the game was ranking in the top 10 for engagement, a rarity for unreleased games, due to numerous character reveal streams that stimulated conversation.”

This engagement has certainly translated into sales for both NetherRealm Studios and Sony Bend. Mortal Kombat 11 and Days Gone topped sales charts around the globe and performed very well commercially.

[Source: Spiketrap via Game Daily]

