Mortal Kombat 11 has received a small patch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that applies some general fixes ahead of its appearance at gamescom 2019.

Patch notes are as follows:

General Gameplay Adjustments · Kung Lao’s Swaggering Shaolin Hat is now the correct visual and unlocked for players · Fixed an issue where some Augments were not awarding their Experience bonuses when socketed into certain pieces of gear · Fixed an rare issue where after Chip Avoided or Last Breath has occurred Offensive/Defensive Meter could have an invalid regeneration rate · Fixed a rare issue where Meter regeneration rate could become invalid if the meter was not allowed to refill to maximum for a long period of time over multiple rounds Krypt · Kollector’s Trading Table now has the correct inventory displayed

On Thursday, August 22nd, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a.k.a. The Mountain from HBO’s Game of Thrones and DJ Dimitri Vegas will battle each other in the game. NetherRealm Studios planned to reveal a Sub-Zero skin modeled after Vegas during the event. Unfortunately, like all other Mortal Kombat 11 content, the skin was leaked online ahead of time and Warner Bros.’ attempts to have the videos taken down could only go so far. That wouldn’t have been too bad if the content wasn’t so poorly received.

The skin itself looks fine. However, it’s Vegas’ voice acting that became the center of social media’s attention. We’ll reserve our judgment and let you preview it for yourself below.

We’ll update our readers when the skin becomes available.

[Source: Reddit]

