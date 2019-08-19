For the first time, audiences are being offered a look gameplay for Disintegration, the first-person, sci-fi shooter from Halo co-creator, Marcus Lehto. The former Bungie Creative Director co-founded Disintegration developer, V1 Interactive, which announced the game just a few weeks ago.

V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division showed the announcement trailer off during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom: Opening Night Live. See the new title in action in the gameplay premiere featured below:

Disintegration will feature both a story campaign and a multiplayer component, the latter of which will launch with three modes in total. The game’s world is set in the near future as the Earth suffers through a number of pandemics, including overpopulation and food shortages. To help mitigate the ever-growing crisis, scientists in the world of Disintegration once developed a way to surgically remove and encase the brain in “a robotic armature.” This intriguing process, known as Integration, was initially intended as a temporary solution to an obviously much larger issue.

As with most technology, humanity became overly attached. Suddenly, this temporary solution turned into a permanence, with the robotic bodies being considered as a way to ensure humanity survives indefinitely. Those who chose to live fully as an Integrated being, having rejected reversal processes, are referred to as the Rayonne. This quickly resulted in conflict. Purist think one way of what it means to be human, while the post-humanist Rayonne seek to eradicate regular people entirely.

In the game, players assume the role of one Rayonne, a character named Romer who rebelled against his people. Outcast from the Rayonne and living among other Outlaws, Romer has taken charge of the rebel movement. Their efforts are aimed at reuniting the world and finding a way in which to restore their humanity in both body and mind.

At present, Disintegration lacks an official release date, but will launch on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One in 2020.