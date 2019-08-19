EVERSPACE 2 Announced at gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live

A sequel to a successful game announced? That’s the craziest idea indie developer ROCKFISH Games has ever had! At this year’s gamescom Opening Night Live, ROCKFISH announced EVERSPACE 2, but the developer said it was a slight departure from the original game.

Whereas EVERSPACE featured rogue-like mechanics, its sequel will be an “open world space shooter with classic RPG elements.” The game also promises to have better player progression, more ships to play around with, and better storytelling. However, it doesn’t mean that EVERSPACE 2 will abandon all of its predecessor’s rogue-like nature. It will still have rogue-like elements, with a heavier focus on open-world RPG styles.

ROCKFISH showed off the following trailer at gamescom Opening Night Live. It created the trailer from in-game pre-alpha video. That said, however, gamescom 2019 attendees will have a chance to play a “polished prototype.”

Since its goal is to be bigger and better than the original title, ROCKFISH will launch a Kickstarter campaign to help with the budget on September 9, 2019. The studio has a goal of €450,000 (roughly $500k USD), and of course it also has extra stretch goals. It’s holding the crowdfunding for a couple of reasons:

ROCKFISH wants the EVERSPACE community directly involved with development; and With this funding, they can remain independent.

EVERSPACE 2 will also make an appearance at PAX West 2019 (Aug 29-Sept 2) and TwitchCon 2019 (Sept 27-29). ROCKFISH has set a release window for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at the end of 2021. Depending upon the success of the Kickstarter campaign and the number of stretch goals, the window may get pushed back.

Did you enjoy EVERSPACE? Excited for a sequel? Let us know in the comments below!