During the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom: Opening Night Live, Tarsier Studios took the stage to announce quite the surprise. 2017’s platforming puzzle title Little Nightmares has a sequel on the way, aptly titled Little Nightmares II. For now, there is no set date planned, but it will launch sometime in 2020 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Check out a first look at the adventure horror title in the reveal trailer below:

In the sequel, players will take control of a new character named Mono in addition to the first title’s protagonist, Six. According to Tarsier’s Senior Narrative Designer Dave Mervik, the duo has one goal in mind–reach a location referred to as the Signal Tower. Apparently, their journey to this mysterious locale will serve as the center of the experience.

During his brief talk with Keighley, Mervik did not divulge too many details. However, he did note that kitchen utensils will be used for weaponry. Despite the introduction of such tools, Mervik made it a point to say that combat will represent only a small part of the experience. As such, fans of the original shouldn’t expect things in this regard to differ too much from what they already know and love about Little Nightmares.

While Tarsier Studios has said in the past the team had no intention of exploring sequel possibilities, Mervik told Keighley this was merely a diversion tactic. Tarsier wanted to produce a proper follow-up from the beginning. Clearly, the team is doing just that in spades.

The last bit of content released for Little Nightmares, The Residence, launched in February 2018. It was part of the title’s three-part expansion pass, “Secrets of the Maw,” which also included The Depths and The Hideaway. For now, there’s no word on whether Tarsier will produce similar post-launch content for Little Nightmares II.