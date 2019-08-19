Metro Exodus DLC The Two Colonels Will Release Very Soon

The first Metro Exodus DLC expansion, The Two Colonels has a release date, and it might be arriving sooner than you had expected. You’ll be able to get your hands on it on August 20, 2019 on every platforms.

The Two Colonels follows Colonel Khlebnikov, who is tasked with making his way home from the dead underground city of Novosibirsk on New Year’s Eve. The trek home will not be an easy one, as the underground tunnels are full of mutants and his supplies are running low. This expansion will also see the introduction of the deadly flamethrower and will feature more close quarters, “claustrophobic” environments to keep you on your toes.

To gain access to this expansion and the next one, Sam’s Story, players must own the Season Pass. You can purchase it for $24.99 on the PlayStation store. Sam’s Story is scheduled to release sometime in 2020 and will introduce a “brand new sandbox survival level based on Vladivostok.” We’ll keep you updated with details as they become available.

You can check out The Two Colonels release date trailer below:

Metro Exodus has garnered much praise, with many critics enjoying its storytelling, open world, and survival elements. It was THQ Nordic’s biggest launch in history and successful enough that the team at 4A Games has already gotten the greenlight to start working on a followup. Not much is known about the upcoming Metro game, other than the fact that series’ author, Dmitry Glukhovsky, will be involved. We likely won’t see anything Metro-related until the next generation PlayStation is out.

The Two Colonels release date is among the many gamescom 2019 announcements. The convention is scheduled to run from August 20-24, 2019, so stay tuned for a ton of news. You can also catch gamescom Opening Night Live right here.

What do you make of The Two Colonels? Think you’ll jump in? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]