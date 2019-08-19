PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sony Worldwide Acquires Marvel’s Spider-Man Developer Insomniac Games

In a huge surprise announcement that seems both out of left field and not at the same time, Sony Worldwide Studios has acquired Insomniac Games. Insomniac is the developer behind Ratchet & ClankResistance, and most notably, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Considering Insomniac’s history with creating PlayStation-exclusive series, this doesn’t seem too surprising. PlayStation has always had exclusivity with both the Ratchet & Clank and the Resistance series, not to mention that Marvel’s Spider-Man was also a PlayStation 4 exclusive. One could easily speculate that it was Spider-Man that sealed the deal for Sony.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is going on right now, but that didn’t stop Sony from interrupting Twitter with their surprise announcement.

So what will this mean for Insomniac going forward? It’s doubtful much will change. However, we’re fairly certain this means we’ll hear a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announced not too long after this. It’s really only a matter of time at this point. Perhaps the web-slinging sequel will be part of Sony’s next-gen launch strategy? Sony’s been fairly quiet in the lead up to the inevitable PS5, which many expect late 2020, and it seems like Sony is shoring up their in-house studios to make sure that the launch is huge.

But the real question is, does this mean that Sony will prod Insomniac into pushing a new entry in the Resistance series? Or, even better, will the grossly underrated Sunset Overdrive get a PS4 port? I can dream, can’t I?

