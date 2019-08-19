Gamescom 2019 is upon us, and that means new game reveals, world premieres, and information from many a developer as we anticipate the future of games. Gamescom Opening Night Live is a Geoff Keighley hosted production that will kick off the festivities in Germany, two hours that you won’t want to miss.

Moer than 15 publishers will take the stage to debut new content at the pre-show, including Hideo Kojima with more Death Stranding, and Infinity Ward showing off something new for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Bungie will also be present to talk more about Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light, and we’ll be getting premieres from 2K, Epic Games, Square Enix, Sega, and more. Note that “world premiere” doesn’t always mean new games, but it is a showcase of new content and never-before-seen trailers and footage. If there was ever a time to get amped for upcoming games, these two hours are it.

The show kicks off today, August 19th, at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 6 pm GMT.

You can watch the gamescom Opening Night Live press conference live stream in the YouTube embed below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If the YouTube embed isn’t working, you can watch directly on YouTube, or Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, or Twitter.

Xbox, Nintendo, and Google are also doing their own gamescom 2019 press conference live streams. All of the live streams will take place the morning of August 19, 2019, ahead of gamescom Opening Night Live, leading into Geoff Keighley’s massive showcase of new games, new game features, and an altogether celebration of interactive entertainment. It’s also interesting to note that this will most likely be the final gamescom before we officially know about next generation consoles.

Can’t catch the action live? We’ll be bringing you all of the relevant PlayStation stories from the event, so stayed tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle for all of the gamescom 2019 coverage.