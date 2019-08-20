Developer A Brave Plan announced The Bradwell Conspiracy back in August of 2018. The new indie developer finally has a release window for the narrative title. The Bradwell Conspiracy will release fall 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade.

In The Bradwell Conspiracy, the player is a museum visitor and one of the few survivors of an explosion at the Bradwell Stonehenge Museum’s Solstice 2026 Gala. To say the least, when the player character wakes up post-explosion, the scene is one of utter chaos. The only way the player can escape is with the help of another survivor, Amber, a Bradwell museum employee.

Due to an injury sustained in the blast, the player can only communicate with Amber by sending her pictures via a pair of Bradwell AR Smart Glasses. As the two try to escape, they find themselves in a hidden underground area that has the answers to the mystery behind the explosion.

The Bradwell Conspiracy is both a narrative adventure and a puzzle game. Players will have to rely on the pictures captured via the Smart Glasses to solve many of the puzzles, which could be both unique and utterly frustrating.

With Austin Wintory at the composing helm (Journey, Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate) and a talented voice cast featuring Broadway actress Rebecca LaChance and Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed Origins), A Brave Plan has its sights set high for The Bradwell Conspiracy. Learn more with its new trailer below.

Be on the lookout for The Bradwell Conspiracy coming fall 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade.

[Source: Gematsu]