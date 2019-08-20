In the middle of gamescom: Opening Night Live 2019, news broke that Sony acquired Insomniac Games. The news, though not too shocking, sent social media into a frenzy. However, there was one bit of information seemingly skipped over amidst all of the acquistion-related hype, Marvel’s Spider-Man sales numbers received an update. According to Sony, Spidey’s most recent video game outing has sold over 13.2 million units as of July 28, 2019.

Such success simply cannot be overlooked, especially since the title’s first year anniversary is still weeks away. The last official figures on Spider-Man’s sales had the game sitting at just over nine million copies sold as of December 31, 2018. This suggests the title’s sales are remaining pretty steady, to some degree, selling well over four million copies in about seven months’ time. In addition, just last month, news hit the web that Insomniac’s latest adventure had outsold Batman: Arkham City to become the best-selling superhero game in the United States.

Marvel’s Spider-Man released in September 2018, instantly garnering acclaim from critics and fans alike. During the launch period, its broke a number of sales records. In three days on the market, the Insomniac adventure moved 3.3 million units worldwide, becoming the PS4’s fastest-sellling game. After less than a month in stores, Spider-Man sold through more copies than Far Cry 5 in the UK, which launched several months prior in March 2018. It even made quite a big splash in Japan.

All in all, there’s no doubt a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man is on the horizon. What this eventual sequel may entail currently remains to be seen, though the game’s ending and post-credits scenes offered more than enough hints.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now on the PlayStation 4, as is all of the game’s DLC content.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via PR Newswire]