Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that yes, Pillars of Eternity II is coming to consoles, and oh hey, we’re calling it the Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition.

Pillars of Eternity brought the isometric, cRPG format to consoles to critical acclaim. It introduced a world rich in lore, horror, and very bad people. Fans will get a second chance to explore this unique fantasy world, this time on the Deadfire Archipelago.

The rogue god Eothas is up to no good. Once he awakens beneath the player’s castle (because where else would he wake up?), he slaughters all inhabitants and steals a piece of the protagonist’s soul. Naturally, only you and your friends can find out what Eothas is up to and stop him.

Returning to the PoE sequel are nonlinear exploration, choices that will shape the world, and deep character customization. Once again, you will have multiple class options and class characteristics for your character. PoE II promises over 1,000 possible class permutations, giving the player complete freedom in customizing characters down to the finest details. Players can also customize party companions by assigning them multiple classes and abilities. Between this character customization and the choices the player will make, Pillars of Eternity II will be exactly how you make it.

Players will also get one more new choice. They can play PoE II in the classic real-time combat with pause, which was the only combat option in the original game. Players can also choose to play in turn-based combat, making it more like a tabletop RPG.

See all of this in action in the announcement trailer below.

In addition to the main game, the Deadfire Ultimate Edition will include all of the previously released DLC: Beast of Winter, The Forgotten Sanctum, and Seeker, Slayer, Survivor. Obsidian does not have a release date yet, but the Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

