PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 20, 2019

North American Update

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives VS. GRADIUS ($7.99)

Black Desert : Ultimate Edition ($99.99/PS+ $89.99)

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes ($19.99)

Erica ($9.99)

Exception ($14.99)

F1 2019 ($59.99)

Fearsome Shadows Bundle ($35.99)

Mekabolt ($3.99)

Neverwinter: Undermountain Preparedness Bundle ($14.99)

Paladins Sacred Wolf Pack ($9.99)

Path of Sin: Greed ($14.99)

Petoons Party ($19.99)

RAD ($19.99)

Remnant: From the Ashes ($39.99)

Roarr! Jurassic Edition ($4.99)

The Savior’s Gang – Turbo Holy Edition ($8.99)

Subdivision Infinity DX ($14.99)

Train Sim World 2020 ($29.99)

Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Black Desert Pearl Packs ($9.99 for 1,000 and up to $99.99 for 10,000)

DOA6 Summer Breeze Collection ($24.99)

F1 2019 Anniversary DLC Content pack ($4.99)

FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Indianapolis Track ($3.99)

Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack ($4.99)

GRIP: Artifex Car Pack ($4.99)

Idle Champions: Vizier the Steller’s Jay Familiar Pack ($9.99)

Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels ($7.99)

Neverwinter: Undermountain Preparedness Pack ($14.99)

RAD – Arcade Style Pack ($2.99)

Remnant Asst. DLC (Free)

Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

World of Warships: Legends — Rising Legend (Free for PS+)

PS Vita Games

Mekabolt ($3.99)

