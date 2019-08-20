Contra: Rogue Corps is releasing in just over a month, and if you haven’t preordered the game yet, you’re in luck. Konami has announced two digital preorder bundles for this next entry in the Contra series.

The first preorder bundle does not have a special title, and costs the same as a regular order at a $39.99. But by preordering the game digitally, players will receive the following:

Full game

Two digital T-shirts for the Hungry Beast to wear in-game

An exclusive PlayStation theme (obviously restricted for PS4 owners).

There is also a Season Pass digital preorder bundle, which contains everything in the first bundle plus the Season Pass. The Season Pass includes all DLC content that Konami will release on a monthly schedule for the first four months after release. No other information about the Season Pass is available at this time. The Season Pass preorder costs $44.99.

Contra: Rogue Corps is another classic run-and-gun entry for this series. We got our hands on the game at E3 2019, and Chandler Wood really liked what he saw.

Modern Contra provides a ton of amenities that the series hasn’t had in the past, and Contra: Rogue Corps is expected to be packed to the brim with features. Four crazy characters from the series’ past set the stage for a massive campaign in Damned City, a place that drives people insane. It will also support local and online coop with up to four people. Each character plays a little differently, so there’s a lot of reason to build each one of them up or have multiple people all playing together. I was immediately struck by how Contra: Rogue Corps manages to keep the action going constantly. The cooldowns on weapons are tuned in just such a way that there’s never any downtime. You might have to manage switching between weapons frequently, but you can always have some implement of death and destruction firing off towards the hordes of enemies that fill the streets. It’s a mechanic that imbues a sense of strategy and skill to the gameplay, but also keeps you feeling powerful throughout.

Contra: Rogue Corps will release on September 24, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

