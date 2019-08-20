The Yakuza Remastered Collection will be making its way to PS4s in the West, giving people a chance to play prettier versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 on a more modern platform. Sony seemed to have accidentally jumped the gun with its listing on the PlayStation Store, confirming the package’s existence before its official announcement. It is, in fact, real. You won’t have to wait long to start playing, as Yakuza 3 is available to download right now.

The games in the collection were all originally released on PS3 worldwide, though they garnered much more success in Japan. However, the series has started to gain more traction in the United States in recent years. As part of the collection, Yakuza 4 will release for PS4 on October 29, 2019, with Yakuza 5 to follow on February 11, 2020. No content has been cut. Once that releases, all 7 mainline games (including Yakuza 0) in the series will be playable on PS4 for the first time.

You can view the official announcement trailer below:

All hail!

Sam Mullen, director of production at Sega confirmed a few details via Twitter, following the reveal of the collection. Check it out below:

The deets:

– Repolished localization (modern style)

– All content in

– Digital releases as they are ready

– Packaged version available when all the games are ready, preorder starting today. https://t.co/EDqXjRDHjl — Sam Mullen (@sam_mullen) August 20, 2019

We also got confirmation that a physical edition will be releasing on February 11, 2020 that will feature all three aforementioned games. It’ll come with fancy packaging and a PS3 case for Yakuza 5, commemorating its original release. It’ll be available for $59.99 in North America.

When looking ahead towards the future of the series, Sega has already confirmed that a new entry titled Shin Ryu Ga Gotoku is in development, scheduled for release sometime in the future. This entry will follow a new protagonist named Kasuga Ichiban, who was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

Pretty soon, you’ll have a convenient way to play all the games in the series once The Yakuza Remastered Collection releases for PS4. Does the news of the Yakuza Remastered Collection coming to PS4 excite you? Let us know!

[Source: GameSpot]