Hello Games just launched its biggest update for No Man’s Sky last week, Beyond, and is already announcing more exciting news. No Man’s Sky Beyond will receive a physical release on the PlayStation 4 next month. It will first launch in North America on September 10th. European audiences can grab a copy of their own the following day on September 11th. Its price hasn’t been revealed.

This retail copy of No Man’s Sky will include the base game, Beyond, and all six of the title’s other major content updates. According to Creative Director Sean Murray’s PlayStation Blog post about the retail launch, this new version is more than just content complete. Hello Games has also remastered No Man’s Sky. Murray did not go into any specifics about what this entails. Yet, some of the older content has likely received updates to better suit what the team at Hello Games refers to as No Man’s Sky 2.0.

For a look at the retail iteration’s latest packaging, check out the box art below:

This is bound to serve as an impressive bundle for anyone who’s yet to dive into the galaxy-spanning experience. After all, the No Man’s Sky Beyond physical release is set to pack in three years of content. Again, that’s all of the game’s major updates, including: Foundations, Pathfinder, Atlas Rises, Next, The Abyss, Visions, and Beyond.

The Beyond update’s recent release certainly seems to have taken No Man’s Sky to another stratosphere. Our review shows we were most definitely impressed by all it has to offer. Beyond brought with it virtual reality functionality, expanded multiplayer options, a social hub known as the Nexus, and a wide range of enhancements for the UI, graphics, and much more. Oh, and, apparently, sitting in chairs is now a pretty big deal, too.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]