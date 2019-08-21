No Man’s Sky Beyond is out now, adding tons of quality of life improvements, multiplayer enhancements, and event the ability to play in VR. Developer Hello Games has continued to release updates for the space exploration game to fix a number of issues that were introduced with the ambitious free update. In its most recent update, patch 2.08, the game sees a number of fixes that improve matchmaking issues, crashes, and more. It’s not nearly as exciting as new content or changes to the game, but it should ensure that the experience is more smooth for everyone. It’s available as a free download now.

You can check the full list of patch notes below:

No Man’s Sky Update 2.08 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a number of threading-related multiplayer matchmaking issues.

Fixed an audio crash when quitting from the initial screen.

Fixed a crash when quitting the game during audio initialisation.

Fixed a rare issue where joining a full lobby causes an incorrect player ID.

Fixed an issue where players joining a group can be taken to the wrong system.

Fixed an issue that caused some network games not to appear in the Join game screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the Exocraft Technician to have an incorrect interaction.

Fixed a crash caused by an invalid base index.

Fix for rare instance of falling through space station when interacting with vendor.

We also have our full impressions available for No Man’s Sky Beyond from our resident fan of the game. Spoilers: we loved it.

Beyond is the game’s largest expansion, introducing a ton visual improvements, the ability to sit in chairs, and of course, the long awaited implementation of VR. The VR mode is astounding, allowing you to play the full game in virtual reality, with no limits. This isn’t a separate VR mode or a slimmed down version. The whole game can be experienced from inside a VR headset. Beyond is available as a free download to anyone who owns the base game, but it wasn’t the first, and it won’t be the last.

Hello Games has committed to continue support on No Man’s Sky to ensure the best experience possible for its player base. Remember, you can submit a ticket with any issues you’re experiencing to Hello Games and hopefully the team will fix it in a future update.

[Source: Hello Games]