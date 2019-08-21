SnowRunner Will Make Its Way to PS4s Sometime in 2020

Focus Home Interactive has announced SnowRunner, a followup to the off-road simulation game, Spintires: MudRunner. As the name suggests, this entry will take the mechanics of the original game, but use them to throw you into vast, snowy maps. SnowRunner will be released sometime in 2020 at an unspecified date.

What makes SnowRunner stand apart from its predecessor? Well, this entry will include new vehicles, missions, and updated gameplay mechanics that will intertwine with the new snow maps. But, it will not only focus on snowy environments. So if you’re here for the mud, Saber Interactive has you covered. It was confirmed that “snowless” maps will be making their return, giving the game a bit of variety when it comes to its locations. In terms of new features, SnowRunner will introduce snowdrifts, which will involve “unprecedented physics simulations.”

Other than a few screenshots and an announcement trailer, not much else was shown for the upcoming game. But it was confirmed that it will include vehicle customization and fully-synchronous multiplayer for you to enjoy with friends.

You can check out the trailer below:

It was also announced that Focus Home would be keeping the community in the loop regularly, with monthly updates leading up to the game’s launch. In these Monthly Community Updates, we’ll get a new look at screenshots, videos, and more.

The previous MudRunner game, known as Spintires: MudRunner, was one that many enjoyed, despite a few flaws. You can read our thoughts on it here. Even though the series isn’t massive, it appeals to a diehard fan base. Considering how in-depth these games can be, it’s not as easy to jump in as a casual player. In fact, Saber Interactive released a series of tips for new players that might help you with the game’s basic mechanics.

What do you think of the new SnowRunner announcement? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know!

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]