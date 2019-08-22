Remember Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the underrated gem set between AC III and Black Flag? It’s ready for another chance at the spotlight. However, this time, Rogue has appeared in statue form. The game’s protagonist, Shay Patrick Cormac, will be immortalized in a figure standing at just over 12 inches tall from DAMTOYS. Distributor BBICN unveiled a number of quality images of the figure on its Facebook page, while also offering details about accessories and other specifications. For now, the figure’s price and release date are under wraps.

The Shay figure from DAMTOYS is impressive on its own, but especially stands out due to all that will come packaged with it. Shay’s figurine will feature nearly a dozen interchangeable hands, so he can be posed with different types of weapons. He’ll be fully dressed in his robes, detailed with all of the costume’s many intricacies, such as pistol bags, bracers, and pouches. The figurine will also release with a stand designed to mimic the Assassin’s Creed Rogue logo.

Check out the image gallery of the Shay statue below:

DAMTOYS Unveils Gorgeous Assassins Creed Rogue Statue for Shay WATCH GALLERY

For a full rundown of all the statue’s specifications, see the list below:

Special Features:

Highly detailed head sculpture

DAM muscle action body

Eleven pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One left hand for holding rifle

One pair of hands for holding dagger/sword

One pair of open hands

One pair of fists

One pair of hands for holding flintlock pistol

One pair of relaxed hands

Costumes:

One black colored outer robe

One white colored long-sleeved inner shirt

One red colored short-sleeved inner shirt

One dark brown colored leather-like chest belt

Six dark brown colored leather-like pouches

One dark brown colored leather belt

One white belt sash with Templar cross logo

One pair of black colored pants

One pair of black colored boots

One pair of dark brown colored Pistol bags

One pair of black and red colored bracer (attachable to forearm)

Weapons:

Two long-barreled flintlock pistols

Two hidden blades

One air rifle

One dagger

One sword

In early 2018, Assassin’s Creed Rogue received a remastered release for current-gen consoles. It’s out now on the PS4.

[Source: BBICN on Facebook via The Toyark]