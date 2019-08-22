Earlier this year, DICE teased a 5v5 competitive mode for Battlefield V. At the time, details were relatively scarce. Not too long thereafter, dataminers gained access to more information on the mode and comparisons to Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege quickly took hold. Unfortunately, fans who may have been excited by these prospects for Battlefield V will be let down. According to Senior Producer Ryan McArthur, the 5v5 mode is no longer in the works at DICE.

McArthur recently addressed the 5v5 mode’s cancellation, saying that the studio will instead focus its efforts elsewhere. Most notably, DICE’s plans are instead shifting towards improving the game’s quality and doubling down on content that Battlefield players already know and love. In addition, McArthur said the existing competitive communities for Battlefield V will receive further support from DICE. What exactly this will entail currently remains unknown, but fans should expect the studio to help “build features” in this regard.

The Senior Producer addressed this in the following statement, courtesy of VG247,

The added focus on improving the quality of the experience and adding more of the content you want has led us to step back from our original plans to offer a competitive 5v5 mode. Not creating this mode was a tough decision, but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals. However, we will still pursue building a competitive gaming experience in Battlefield. We know that there’s already an existing competitive scene in our community, and we’re helping build features to support these communities. We want to work more closely with our players to help improve the tools that they have available to shape their play experience. This way, we can better support the places where competitive Battlefield V play already exists.

Regardless of canceled plans, DICE continues to regularly update Battlefield V for its active community. A recent update launched at the end of July, Update 4.2, added a host of bug weapons and helped rebalance common weapon-related issues.

DICE Has Canceled Plans for the Battlefield 5 5v5 Mode WATCH GALLERY

Battlefield V is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: VG247]