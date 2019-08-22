Originally, CD Projekt Red planned to make a pretty big splash at PAX West 2019. There was going to be a booth, a Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo that would hit the web, a cosplay contest and more. Some of these plans are still in place, but they won’t function as initially intended. The most important change concerns the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo. CD Projekt Red intends to show off more of the game; however, now it will happen during a stream hosted from Warsaw, Poland.

This news comes courtesy of a blog post on the game’s official website. Apparently, the shift in plans are due to “logistical (and some creative) reasons.” Apart from meeting fans face to face at PAX, CD Projekt Red aims to keep as many promises as possible. For one, the aforementioned stream will go live on August 30th at 11:00am PST. During this time, a “15-minute edit” of what the studio has been showing at gamescom 2019 will go live for Cyberpunk 2077.

Once that part of the stream concludes, developer interviews will be held to offer more insight. According to the blog post, fans should anticipate developers to reveal the reasoning behind certain creative decisions and details about the Night City district Pacifica. In addition, developers plan to share more information about the different types of playstyles players will be able to adopt. The studio’s UK head of communications, Hollie Bennet, will host the stream.

The cosplay contest will still go as planned. Details on how that will all work out are scarce. However, it appears the most significant change will be in CD Projekt not having a developer panel on-site for it.

PAX West will have to make do without all of the initially planned Cyberpunk 2077 hype this year. The event kicks off on August 30th and will come to a close on September 2nd.

[Source: CD Projekt RED]