Crossover fighting game Jump Force has gotten a new update, and PS4 owners will want to hop in as soon as possible. Lots of new features have been added free of charge. Most notably, you’ll be able to take a trip to The Final Valley. (Hopefully, it won’t be your last one!)

The full list of patch notes for update 1.13 are available below:

Added a new stage “The Final Valley”

Added a function that allows you to challenge the opponent to a rematch when the battle ends.

Added new missions at the Mission Counter.

Added purchasable avatar abilities at Shop Counter.

Adjusted battles and improved game stability.

Jump Force will also be getting a couple of new characters on August 27, 2019, including Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z, and My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo. Season Pass holders will gain access to these characters on August 23rd. The Season Pass costs $29.99 and will get you all of the game’s content, including early access to new characters like the ones mentioned above, as well as Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Hunter x Hunter’s Biscuit Krueger, and many more.

Jump Force received mixed reviews from critics across the board, with the general consensus being that it runs poorly, looks ugly, and is overall a mediocre mashup fighter. Despite its mixed reception, Spike Chunsoft has continued to support and update Jump Force, adding new characters and improving many of the issues with the game’s performance. In addition to paid content, the game has also seen a number of free content drops, like Galena and Kane, two original characters created by Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama.

Jump Force is available to purchase for PS4 right now. You can click here to buy it through Amazon.

Are you still playing Jump Force? Will you be diving back in to check out the new stage and updates? Let us know!

