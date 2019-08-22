One of Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s many problems concerned its lackluster checkpoint system. If you get killed during a boss encounter after working through waves of enemies in a Brother Tower, be ready to restart the whole mission. Luckily, a new patch will soon fix this. Youngblood’s 1.0.5 patch is slated arrive in the coming days, bringing with it additional checkpoints, adjustments for boss fight difficulties, and more.

The patch will first launch on PC this week. It’s scheduled to hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on an unspecified day next week. In the patch notes for Update 1.0.4, which added a much needed pause feature, MachineGames outlined plans for 1.0.5. Now there are a few more details that have surfaced.

You can see some of the incoming new features listed below:

Adjusting difficulty of all boss fights

Taking a variety of actions designed to reduce the feeling of enemy “bullet sponginess”

Granting ammo for basic weapons after player respawn

Adding more special weapon ammo throughout more difficult areas

Adding duplicate tutorial laptops to the game to make 100% completion more attainable

Fixing an issue that could cause an area to respawn enemies prematurely

Increasing the speed of switching between certain weapons, to make it easier to adapt to enemy armor types

Full patch notes for 1.0.5 will go live whenever the update itself launches for the PC version of the game.

In addition to the inclusion of more checkpoints, players will probably find boss fight difficulty adjustments and bullet sponge issues beneficial. Some boss encounters, particularly near the end of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, can become rather overwhelming. This especially holds true when considering the wavering helpfulness of the game’s AI companion, who may often feel like more of a burden in heated combat situations for some players.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source via VG247]