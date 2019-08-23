Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX will release digitally for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 26, 2019. There was never a plan to release the title on a physical game disc/cartridge, until the good people of Limited Run Games stepped in. They will release a limited run (who could have seen that coming, right?) of physical copies for both the PlayStation 4 and the Switch.

Both physical copies will include the DLC on the disc/cart. In addition, Limited Run is producing a Collector’s Edition version of both PS4 and Switch games that will include the original soundtrack, a double-sided poster, and a Lola Pod enamel pin.

Gunvolt Chronicles is not a direct sequel to the Azure Striker Gunvolt series, but it does take place in the world of Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2. It’s more of a prequel than anything else. This game shows how and when Copen, the series rival/anti-hero takes the lead to rise up against the oppressive Adepts as they hunt down the Minos, humans who do not possess supernatural powers. It’s almost a reverse X-Men.

Preorders for either version will not be available on the Limited Run Games website until August 27, 2019. Limited Run has not announced a price for the collector’s edition as of yet, but the physical copies (with all DLC on disc/cart) will run $34.99. The digital game will cost $14.99.

Gunvolt Chronices: Luminous Avenger iX will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2019.

Do you prefer physical media over digital? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Gematsu]