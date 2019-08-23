Toy manufacturer Diamond Select Toys has been talking about the items that will go on sale in January 2020, and among them are a few DC Comics and Marvel-centric figurines and the like. However, there’s a new Mortal Kombat piece that especially stands out. On January 29, 2020, DST will unleash the next half-bust in its Legends in 3D line–a Sub-Zero 1/2 scale bust. The statue will cost $150 and be limited to only 1,000 pieces.

The figure’s official name is the Mortal Kombat 11 Legends in 3D Sub-Zero 1/2 Scale Bust. Yet, the character’s design looks nothing like his default skin in the franchise’s most recent iteration. Rather, this Sub-Zero is a callback to the fighter’s classic look. Naming conventions aside, it’s a gorgeous piece. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, the figure is finely sculpted and painted. It’ll come packaged in a numbered, full-color box with a certificate of authenticity tucked inside.

For a look at Sub-Zero’s 1/2 scale bust from Diamond Select Toys, check out the images below from The Toyark:

Fans who want to pick up Sub-Zero memorabilia without having to pay so much will have a cheaper option in the near future. McFarlane Toys will launch Sub-Zero and Scorpion figurines on September 27th for $19.99. Both figures will be approximately seven inches tall and feature a total of 22 movable parts. Each will come packaged with character-specific accessories. In fact, Sub-Zero’s figure will include Spine-Rip Fatality-inspired accessory.

The series’ latest installment, Mortal Kombat 11, hit store shelves earlier this year. There’s still more content on the way, though. Recently, developer NetherRealm Studios announced every character coming to the Kombat Pack. Guest combatants the Joker and Spawn will be the last to release, launching in January and March 2020, respectively.

[Source: Diamond Select Toys via The Toyark]