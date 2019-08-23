If you haven’t heard of the Kickstarter campaign for TY the Tasmanian Tiger, it’s not surprising. The campaign launched with only a Nintendo Switch version planned. Now that developer Krome Studios has raised the funds for their game, they’ve added an additional $150,000 stretch goal to bring the game to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The initial fundraising goal was only $50,000 for Switch. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but TY the Tasmanian Tiger isn’t a brand new game. It originally released for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube back in October of 2002. In fact the old school platformer won Best Character Design back in 2002 for the Australian Game Developer Awards. It was a finalist that year for many other awards, including Best Game of 2002, Best Game Design, and Best Game for Next-Gen Consoles. Steam later received a remastered edition in 2016. Now it’s time for this remastered version to head to consoles, which is where TY the Tasmanian Tiger began in the first place.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger is a platformer, as previously mentioned, set in Australia, complete with over-the-top Australian themes. Expect cheesy dialogue, Australian slang, hilarity, and boomerangs. Lots and lots of boomerangs. See for yourself in the PS4 stretch goal trailer below:

Right now, the Kickstarter campaign has an estimated delivery of March 2020. However, if the PS4/Xbox One stretch goal get funded, we can always expect a push back on that estimate.

The $20 pledge reward tiers are all gone, but the campaign still has plenty of reward tiers left. Many of the reward goodies include physical tangibles, including Sly’s shark tooth necklace replica, and a coffee mug.

Did you play the original TY the Tasmanian Tiger back in the day? Are you excited for the remaster for consoles?

[Source: Gematsu]