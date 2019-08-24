Crytek has said that Hunt: Showdown‘s upcoming console versions will be locked to 30 frames-per-second but that the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions will feature some enhancements.

In an interview with Wccftech, the developer said that allowing some players to reach higher frame rates than the others will give them an unfair advantage in a highly competitive game. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X enhancements were not detailed.

In addition to the above, Hunt: Showdown will not feature HDR support at launch but it’s something Crytek is considering adding in the future. As far as cross-play is concerned, the developer has said that it’s “investigating” its options and would like to offer the feature if it “makes sense.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wccftech asked Crytek what the studio thought about the technical specifications of next-gen consoles that have been revealed thus far, to which it responded:

If visual quality will most likely continue to increase in the same large steps as is expected with any new generation of consoles, the real game-changer will certainly be the new fast storage that has been promised. Apart from the obvious advantage of crushing loading times, it will open up quite a lot of possibilities for games to be designed for it with regards to streaming. That’s also a front on which game engines will need to evolve quite drastically, but it’s definitely exciting.

Hunt: Showdown will release on the PlayStation 4 this fall. A release date has yet to be announced. The game will release on PC and Xbox One this week.

