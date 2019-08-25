Media Molecule’s PlayStation-exclusive Dreams won the Best of gamescom 2019 award this weekend. The jury voted for the title due to its “powerful” and “accessible” toolbox, creations from which continue to impress everyone since the “game” entered early access.

Full list of nominees and winners (highlighted) are as follows:

BEST ACTION ADVENTURE GAME

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

BEST ACTION GAME

Borderlands 3, 2K

DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany

Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix

BEST FAMILY GAME

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo

BEST RACING GAME

Grid, Codemasters

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo

Wasteland 3, Koch Media

BEST SIMULATION GAME

Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment

NBA 2K20, 2K

Planet Zoo, Frontier

BEST SPORTS GAME

EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts

eFootball PES 2020, Konami

Roller Champions, Ubisoft

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft

Desperados III, THQ Nordic

Foundation, Polymorph Games

MOST ORIGINAL GAME

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment

BEST MICROSOFT XBOX ONE GAME

Bleeding Edge, Microsoft

Borderlands 3, 2K

Gears 5, Microsoft

BEST NINTENDO SWITCH GAME

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild,Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

BEST SONY PLAYSTATION 4 GAME

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

BEST MOBILE GAME

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Lock’s Quest, HandyGames

BEST PC GAME

Borderlands 3, 2K

DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft

Congratulations to all the winners!

For more gamescom 2019 coverage, check out our hub.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Games Industry]