Games Talk (via Gematsu) has discovered entries for two background music tracks in the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers database that suggest Wyvern monster Zinogre will return to Monster Hunter with the upcoming expansion, Iceborne.

The tracks are titled Senretsunaru Soukou Zinogre: The Chase and Senretsunaru Soukou Zinogre World Version, with both of them listed as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne tracks registered to Tadayoshi Makino and developer Capcom.

In a recent interview with 4Gamer, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed that there are still unannounced monsters that will make an appearance in Iceborne.

“In our current plan, there will be some monsters that won’t have been announced by the time of release,” he said. “To add to that, I do feel that it detracts from the hype to announce everything players are looking forward to. On the other hand, there will be monsters announced between today and the release day.”

Zinogre was introduced in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd and last appeared in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

In related news, a recent Japanese Iceborne TV spot also confirmed the return of Yian Garuga, who was first introduced in Monster Hunter Freedom.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will release on September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. An overview of the expansion is as follows:

The Iceborne expansion builds on every aspect of Monster Hunter: World, starting with an all-new story that picks up after the main game and whisks hunters away to a newly discovered chilly locale called Hoarfrost Reach. The snow-covered terrain offers an ecosystem that contrasts areas in the main game and progressively expands with the story. Iceborne is set to offer the largest region in the game so far, presenting hunters a wealth of new content with even more quests to face than in the original release.

For more on Monster Hunter: World, check out our hub.

[Source: Games Talk via Gematsu, 4Gamer via Siliconera]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.