Hello Games has been rolling out No Man’s Sky updates regularly since the launch of Beyond, with the latest patch – 2.09.1 – aiming to fix some level of detail (LOD) and graphical issues. The update is currently out on PC and will make its way to consoles soon. The previous update – 2.09 – is now live on consoles.

Complete patch notes for both updates are as follows (note that some of these changes apply to the game’s PC version only):

2.09

Enabled mouse and keyboard rebinding on PC. Gamepad and other device rebinding can be performed via Steam.

Fixed an issue that caused starships to spin endlessly while attempting to dock in the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that could cause dismantling the Signal Booster to remove other building parts.

Fixed a crash when displaying markers for other players.

Fixed an issue that could cause hands to become invisible.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players in multiplayer from speaking to NPCs on the Space Station.

Fixed an issue in Creative Mode that would prevent the Overseer mission chain from starting.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to summon the Space Anomaly after upgrading from NEXT.

Fixed an issue where players were asked to collect nanites from an unusable terminal during the Ghost in the Machine mission.

Fixed an issue where players were charged too much when trading in their existing ship or Multi-Tool.

Fixed an issue where ships that were being added to a player’s fleet would be instead be traded in if purchased while the player’s current ship still had cargo aboard.

Fixed an issue that caused the Upgrade Modules popup to display too aggressively, and to experienced players who did not need to see it.

Fixed an issue that caused overly dramatic camera shake in the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting the game.

Fixed a rare crash in base wiring.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading progress value to appear in the wrong font in certain languages.

2.09.1

Adjusted base part data to improve performance in large bases

Made player-buildable sofas sittable

Fixed an issue that caused dismissing notification boxes to also perform in-game actions like firing grenades

Fixed a number of issues that prevented hydroponic trays from working with base power

Fixed an issue where pressure switches were not available in Creative Mode

Fixed Health, Power and Shield stations not receiving power aboard freighters

Fixed an issue that caused Batteries and Solar Panels not to attach correctly to building roofs

Fixed an issue that caused animals not to drop mordite when killed

Fixed an issue that prevent mordite being placed in the Nutrient Processor

Improved handling of the camera in tight spaces

Fixed a number of very specific mission and dialog flow problems in multiplayer

Adjusted the VR UI for the Fleet Terminal

Updated the icon for the Noise Box

Tweaked the UI for the Agricultural Robot

Fixed an issue causing text clipping in notification boxes

Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being seen when handing in Mission Board missions, and instead held the game on a screen with no UI

Adjusted the speed of the scrolling text to make it more readable

Fixed an issue that caused tips about the Crystal Fragments to appear for players who had no Crystal Fragments

Fixed a number of LODding issues on specific plants

Fixed a number of collision issues on the Space Anomaly

Fixed an issue that could cause exotic ships to hide their wings when retracting landing gear

Fixed an issue that caused ship cameras to intersect with the freighter hanger

Fixed an issue that caused trade terminals on freighters to intersect the floor (fix will apply to new terminals, old terminals will need to be repositioned manually)

Fixed a number of graphical issues aboard the freighter

Made a series of small geometry optimisations to the interior of the Space Anomaly

Fixed a softlock in a specific interaction in planetary factories

Fixed a crash that affected large bases

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game is shutting down

Fixed a crash in Sentinel Quad navigation

Fixed an issue that could cause black squares to appear when damage numbers were turned off

Fixed a crash that could occur if an NPC tried to walk to an invalid location

Fixed a rare crash in video card initialisation

Fixed a rare crash in memory allocation

Internal improvements to crash reporting

