During gamescom 2019, members of the press were given access to exclusive Death Stranding footage, which was referred to as the “Briefing” trailer. This new content differed from the clips shown at gamescom: Opening Night Live. In fact, according to quite a few reports, it better explained the game’s core premise. Now, fans can get a look at this video and come to their own conclusions about what the game may entail.

Yesterday, the gamescom footage leaked on YouTube. It is just over seven minutes long. It, admittedly, isn’t the best quality, as the video was recorded off-screen. Still, some fans may be interested in taking a look.

See the latest Death Stranding footage for yourself in the video linked down below:

The “Briefing” trailer appears to take place early in Death Stranding. In it, Norman Reedus’ character, Sam, is given a mission. He’s to take on the work of Amelie, a woman who may soon become President of the United Cities of America. The mission seems simple enough–she wants him to help reconnect the nation’s cities. To accomplish this objective, Sam must travel west across America.

Along the way, he’ll face opposition from a terrorist group known as the Homo Demons, a militant force that wants the cities to all remain separate entities. In the footage, Sam doesn’t accept the mission. However, given what we know of Death Stranding, it’s obvious he’ll agree somewhere down the line. For now, how exactly that will come to pass remains to be seen.

Expect to see even more footage in the coming weeks, as Kojima has said new gameplay will be shown during Tokyo Game Show 2019. TGS will kick off on September 12nd and last until September 15th.

Death Stranding is set to hit stores for the PlayStation 4 in just a few months on November 8th, and you can preorder it now. Shortly thereafter on November 12th, the game’s official art book will release. Preorders for it are currently live online.

