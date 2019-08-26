A never before seen teaser trailer has appeared on publisher Koei Tecmo’s Twitter page, along with a website hinting at a new game. The trailer shows footage of Warriors Orochi 4, leading many to believe the new game will be a continuation of that series. If you visit the new site, its title reads “New Omega Force,” which alludes to the developer of the Warriors Orochi series. The publisher’s tweet says more information will be revealed on August 30, 2019.

You can check out the trailer below:

The trailer ends with the message “Wield the power of the gods once more…” Although the Warriors Orochi series was not specified in the announcement, it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing something related to that series with its official announcement. Especially since Warriors Orochi 4 introduced gods to the series.

It’s unclear if this new game will be Warriors Orochi 5, or something new in that series, but we’ll find out for sure on August 30th. The Warriors Orochi series is a blend of Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors, with characters from each of those games making an appearance. The same hack and slash gameplay remains, but with certain gameplay mechanics pulled from each of the franchises its derived from.

The most recent entry, Warriors Orochi 4 released on the PS4 in North America on October 16, 2018 to positive reviews. We adored its character roster and gameplay mechanics.

The publisher also has a few other projects in the works, like the upcoming Nioh 2. Koei Tecmo recently announced its plans for Tokyo Game Show, with games like Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, and the aforementioned Nioh 2 playable at its booth. Stay tuned for our Tokyo Game Show coverage in the coming weeks, along with the official announcement of Koei Tecmo’s new game.

What would you like to see from a new Warriors Orochi game? Have anything in mind? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]