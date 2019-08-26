That’s right folks, Bethesda is offering up another chance to romp through Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online for free. From August 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET through September 3, 2019, The Elder Scrolls Online will be free-to-play for everyone.

During this Free Play Event, anyone can download and play the ESO base game on all platforms—PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One—for free. The only catch with PS4 and Xbox One is paying for the ability to play a game online with their respective services (PS Plus or Xbox Live). What all do you get with the base game? With just the base game, you get access to four classes, 23 unique game zones, the main storyline, and more.

With this Free Play Event, however, players can additionally access Morrowind and Season of the Dragon. Those who have played in these Free Play Events before can pick up right where they left off as well. All new ESO accounts will receive 500 crowns for the in-game Crown Store as a welcome and thank you for playing.

If you’ve never checked out ESO before and have always been on the fence about it, why not try it for free?

To get started on your Free Play Event adventure, visit the ESO Free Play page, choose your preferred platform, and then ESO will give you instructions for your free version.

Of course, Bethesda hopes that these Free Play Events will entice new players to buy the full game and continue running around Tamriel to their hearts’ content.

Have you tried one of these Free Play Events? Will you try this upcoming one over the long Labor Day weekend?

