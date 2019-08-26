Don’t Expect a New Final Fantasy MMORPG Anytime Soon

With Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Naoki Yoshida and his team did the impossible back in 2013 and turned what was once a pretty bad MMORPG into one of the most widely played games in the genre today. When asked by German outlet Spieletipps about a potential third MMORPG in the numbered Final Fantasy games (after FFXI and FFXIV), producer and director Naoki Yoshida and head writer Banri Oda said, “There is no prospect of a new online offshoot.” It’s important to note that the response was translated via online tools as opposed to a native German speaker. However, the response from Yoshida-san and Oda-san seems clear regardless of the exact translation accuracy.

This news should certainly be good to hear for those currently invested in the game’s recently released expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. The new content has been widely regarded as one of the best individual storylines from the prolific RPG series. Even after the expansion’s release, the game has been receiving constant updates and a new raid is in the works from Nier: Automata Director Yoko Taro. Final Fantasy XIV is showing no signs of slowing down on the content side of things, so if anything, fans should expect another expansion to follow Shadowbringers at some point in the future.

In 2002, Square Enix dropped the conventional JRPG formula and launched Final Fantasy XI which became a classic amongst MMORPG fans. 2010 saw the release of Final Fantasy XIV which was then followed by the game’s reboot, Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Fans have plenty of years ahead of them to continue exploring the world of Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV before Square Enix decides if they want to create a totally new MMORPG.

As for the rest of the mainline series, Final Fantasy VII: Remake is launching on March 3, 2020. For more on Final Fantasy XIV, you can check out our review of Shadowbringers as well as our own interview with Naoki Yoshida.

[Source: Spieletipps via PCGamesN]