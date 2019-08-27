New Line Cinema is adding two more cast members to its still growing Mortal Kombat film roster. Marco Polo star Chin Tan is now attached to assume the role of Shang Tsung. Meanwhile, Westworld alum Hiroyuki Sanada (pictured in the feature image) has been brought aboard to play Scorpion opposite Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero.

Tan and Sanada join a massive cast that, thus far, also includes the aforementioned Taslim, Mechad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lun’s Liu Kang, and Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Jessica McNamee in the role of Sonya Blade, and Josh Lawson as Kano. Reportedly, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tadanobu Asano is also in negotiations to join Mortal Kombat’s cast for the part of the Thunder God himself, Raiden. In addition, according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, Wu Assassins star Lewis Tan has been in talks to sign a deal for the Mortal Kombat reboot. However, at the time of writing, it remains unclear as to which part the actor could be in line for.

More casting details will undoubtedly continue to surface throughout the coming weeks and months, especially since production is scheduled to kick off later in the year. Commercial director Simon McQuoid, whose work PlayStation fans may recognize from the “Michael” ad a few years ago, will helm the feature film for New Line. The Conjuring’s James Wan will produce the project. Greg Russo wrote the script’s current draft, and has allayed ratings concerned by stating the team is pushing for an “R” rating and fatalities.

Production will take place in South Australia, a move that’s looking to provide the region with myriad benefits. For one, over 500 jobs will open up in the area, thanks to the film production’s planned use of local talent and film crews. Should all go as intended, the local economy may gain a boast that totals around the $49 million mark.

The Mortal Kombat film reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in early 2021 on March 5th.

[Source: Variety via Bloody Disgusting]