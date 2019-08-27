Lots of new content is coming to Rocket League, thanks to update 1.66, so collect your Competitive Season 11 rewards, recalibrate your rank with the soft reset leading into Competitive Season 12, and get ready for new stats. This update will also implement Rocket Pass 4, which will include new weekly challenges to help you earn XP and items.
Thinking things seem a bit delayed? They were! This update arrived after Psyonix extended the initial end-date of Rocket Pass 3, due to player demand.
The full list of Rocket League update 1.66 patch notes can be seen below. Get ready to try executing high-fives and low-fives with your teammates!
NEW CONTENT
Rocket Pass 4
- Rocket Pass 4 begins on August 28 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. UTC
- Weekly Challenges will remain active throughout the entire Rocket Pass
- Example: Week 3 Challenges can be completed in Week 4, 5, and onward until the conclusion of the Rocket Pass they’re included with
- If you purchase Rocket Pass Premium after Rocket Pass 4 has begun, you will be able to access previous week’s Premium Challenges
Competitive Season 11 Rewards
- Competitive Season 11 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season
- Receiving Season 11 Rewards also requires successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels
- Season 11 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Boosts
- Bronze I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Bronze’ Boost
- Silver I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Silver’ Boost + lower Boost
- Gold I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Gold’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Platinum I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Platinum’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Diamond I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Diamond’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Champion I or higher – ‘Season 11 – Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Grand Champion Rewards
- Competitive Soccar Grand Champion – ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Rumble Grand Champion – ‘Season 11 – RNG Champ’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Dropshot Grand Champion – ‘Season 11 – Floor Destroyer’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Hoops Grand Champion – ‘Season 11 – Dunk Master’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
- Snow Day Grand Champion – ‘Season 11 – Blizzard Wizard’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower Boosts
Monstercat (Antennae)
- ‘DESERT STAR’
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Competitive Season 12
- Competitive Season 12 begins
- Season 12 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate your Rank
- Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking
- League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches
- All placement match wins count towards your Bronze Season Reward Level progress
Certified and Painted Items
- Customization Items now display the full Paint color name inside the thumbnail (when applicable)
- This replaces the thin colored outline in the upper-right corner of the thumbnail
- When a Customization Item is both Painted and Certified, the Paint color and Certification labels rotate at regular, two-second intervals
New In-Game Stats
- ‘High-Five’
- A ‘High-Five’ registers after a goal is scored by your team, and when you bump into a teammate above the goal
- ‘Low-Five’
- A ‘Low-Five’ can only be done after a goal is scored by your team, and when you bump into a teammate at field level
- ‘Swish Goal’
- A ‘Swish Goal’ registers when your goal does not touch the rim before going into the hoop
- Swish Goals are only available when playing the Hoops game mode
Audio
- The game’s audio mix has been updated, including audio priority rebalancing, HDR audio, and object elevation
BUG FIXES
- Fixed the color on the post-match XP bar for Rocket Pass Premium owners
- Shields on ‘Double Goal’ and ‘Underpass’ Arenas now display the appropriate color
- [Xbox One] Fixed a bug with the ‘Slash Beam III’ Rocket Boost causing frame rate dips
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug causing supersonic ball audio to play when pushing the ball at subsonic speeds in Training
- Adjusted Paint Finish so it no longer affects appearance of body trim on the ‘Werewolf’ Battle-Car
CURRENT KNOWN ISSUES
- Several Wheels may show the rotor or hub clipping through on certain Car Bodies
- The Main Menu’s bottom UI is present in certain menus after selecting the “Open Now” option
- The ‘Plosion’ Decal may appear misaligned on the hood of Mudcat GXT
- When having Special Edition Wheels equipped while previewing equipped items from specific tabs of the Garage, the Wheel animation resets
- Ball indicator may not appear near the middle of Throwback Arena
- [Farmstead] Goal walls don’t become invisible when camera is positioned behind the goal
- Tournament creators may not be able to spectate Tournament matches
Rocket League is a game that is constantly changing. For example, its paid loot crates are on the way out in 2019. Psyonix hasn’t said when this surprise mechanic will be shown the door, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more.
Are you still playing Rocket League? Will you be jumping into the game’s latest update? Let us know!
