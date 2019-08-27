As expected, Square Enix will be showing up at the Tokyo Game Show 2019. Also, as many could probably guess, it is bringing its two hottest games along. (Just in case you missed Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers at E3 2019 or gamescom 2019, I suppose.) But, some games that haven’t gotten as much love might steal the spotlight, as Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered, the Trials of Mana remake, and that newly revealed Star Ocean: First Departure R remaster will be getting lots of time on stage.

Though, this could really be “it” for Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. At E3 2019, it was almost a footnote during the Square Enix media briefing. It wasn’t even playable. But here, it will be playable and will be shown both on the main Square Enix stage and a side stage. That’s a lot of love for a game that will be appearing on a lot more platforms than it did the first time around. (It originally was only available on the GameCube.)

Here’s Square Enix’s full Tokyo Game Show lineup of games that will be at the event, which was translated by Gematsu:

Dragon Quest X: Ibara no Miko to Horobi no Kami Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Mega Theater, Stage

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – Playable, Mega Theater

Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) – Playable, Mega Theater, Stage

Imperial SaGa: Eclipse (PC Browser, Smartphone Browser) – Mega Theater, Stage

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia) – Mega Theater, Stage

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent (iOS, Android) – Mega Theater

Romancing SaGa 3 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, PC, iOS, Android) – Mega Theater, Stage

Romancing SaGa Re: Universe (iOS, Android) – Stage

Star Ocean: First Departure R (PS4, Switch) – Mega Theater, Stage

Trials of Mana (PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Stage

Tropico 6 (PS4) – Mega Theater, Studio

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Mega Theater

The Tokyo Game Show will run from September 12th through September 15th and feature many important companies in the video game industry. Stay tuned to PSLS for our coverage of the show.

What are you looking forward to most with this year’s Tokyo Game Show? Let us know!

