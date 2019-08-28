On August 25th, Batman: Arkham Asylum celebrated its 10th anniversary. The title marked a watershed release back in 2009 and is still influencing many games today. Soon, fans of the franchise’s inaugural entry will have another way to celebrate. Prime 1 Studio has unveiled its brand-new Batman statue, depicting the Dark Knight as he appears in Rocksteady’s Arkham Asylum.

Preorders are currently live for the figure, which will launch with two versions. The standard version of the company’s new Batman statue costs $449. An exclusive version will go on sale for $499, featuring an “alternate Angry portrait” and an interchangeable left-hand so Batman can hold onto a Batarang. Both versions are set to begin shipping sometime between August 2020 and December 2020.

This 1/5 scale piece stands 21.5 inches tall. The figure’s height is helped by the base upon which the Bat stands, a gargoyle inspired by Arkham Asylum’s gothic decor. For a full list of everything the impressive figurine will come packaged with, check out the product specifications listed below:

Statue Size approximately 21.5 inches tall [H:54.7cm W:52.1cm D:41cm]

One designed theme base

One interchangeable right hand fist

One interchangeable right hand holding a Grappling Gun

One interchangeable Left Hand fist

One interchangeable Left Hand holding a Batarang (Exclusive Version)

One alternate Angry Portrait (Exclusive Version)

Check out a few images of the figure in the following picture gallery:

Prime 1 Studio’s been on a roll of late, showing off incredibly impressive (and incredibly expensive) game-related statues. Most recently, the Japanese manufacturer announced pricing details for one of its upcoming God of War figures. The Baldur statue, which has a price tag of $1,200, will ship between July and November 2020. Pricing and launch window details for the Kratos and Atreus figure remain under wraps for the time being, yet such information should surface sometime soon.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio via The Toyark]