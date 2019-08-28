A new Grand Prix season starts in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on August 30, 2019, and it stars none other than the adorable Spyro the Dragon. The Spyro & Friends Grand Prix is absolutely free to all CTR Nitro-Fueled racers. In this season, Spyro, Hunter, and Gnasty Gnorc will be unlockable characters along with some new karts, such as the Spyromobile and the Gnasty Ride.

In addition, players can unlock new decals, stickers, and decals for their vehicles, as well as new character skins. Two of these new skins include Dark Spyro and Gnome Velo.

Of course, this new Grand Prix would not be complete without a new track: the Spyro Circuit. Naturally, it’s completely decked out with everything Spyro, and, well, dragon. Fans of Spyro the Dragon will undoubtedly recognize all of the dragon’s pieces of flair. For example, instead of wumpa fruit, there are gems. Instead of power-up crates, there are chests.

The track will also feature Spyro’s magical portals, which will whisk players to different areas, but all are part of the track. On the Spyro Circuit, players will visit the following Spyro-tastic places:

The Library,

High Caves level in the Magic Crafters Homeworld,

Wizard Peak, and the

Artisans Homeworld.

Ready to race to and in the Dragon Realms? You won’t have too long to wait. The Spyro & Friends Grand Prix will fly in this Friday, August 30, 2019. Just in time for the long Labor Day weekend in the US, to boot!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to racing as Spyro? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]