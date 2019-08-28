Wolfenstein: Youngblood released to so-so reviews, with many complaints aimed at the game’s always-online components and uninspired story. Another issue critics had was with the game’s difficulty. Thankfully, MachineGames will be releasing patch 1.0.5 to address that, adjusting the “bullet sponginess” of enemies and making things feel more balanced.

Most of the patch highlights revolve around making the moment-to-moment gameplay feel more fair. The difficulty of all boss fights have been adjusted, you can now toggle enemy health bars on or off, and more ammo can be found throughout the game’s levels.

MachineGames has addressed some of the issues found in earlier versions of the game, like the aforementioned always-online component, which previously disabled the ability to pause. Despite its issues, we enjoyed it here at PSLS, especially its gameplay, RPG mechanics, and characters.

The full list of Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s 1.0.5 patch notes can be found below:

Improved sister AI so that she gets out of the way of large enemies more often and improved ability to successfully heal the player when they are downed.

Co-op levers will now work much more reliably when playing solo.

Fixed a variety of timing bugs with completion events that could cause progression not to be saved in certain circumstances.

The “available unlocks” and message could play despite there being active enemies. This will no longer occur.

Equalized damage modifiers for all weapon classes and upgrades for Host and Client players. Previously a bug could cause one player to do a lot more damage with certain weapon types and upgrades.

A data tape required to complete the Silent Outpost mission could go missing, preventing completion of the mission. This tape will now appear correctly for all players.

Client players can now explode Host player DKW charges by shooting them.

Tutorials not collected by players in Paris Streets sections 1 or 2 will now be present in Paris Streets section 3. This will allow players to backtrack from later sections of the game in order to get tutorials that count towards game completion percentage.

Added checkpoints to all Tower mission and Tower Guardian fights. Note that returning to the towers after completing the main missions will not have checkpoints.

Players who expend all lives and reset to the latest checkpoint will now find their base weapons refilled to at least 50% of ammo capacity. This will function with all ammo modifier skills and upgrades but does not affect special or heavy weapons.

Additional special weapon ammo has been added to all boss and guardian fights.

We have doubled the amount of damage done to armored enemies by the incorrect weapon type. This will result in enemies feeling much less absorptive of damage when the player has the wrong weapon equipped. We still highly encourage players to spend their silver to upgrade a variety of weapon types so as to maximize damage to tough enemies.

General Winkler has had his health lowered to be more in line with the difficulty of the Zeppelin level.

The Bombdog damage has been slightly lowered.

The base Shotgun, Autopistol, and SMG damage output has been increased to bring them in line with other basic weapons.

Tower Gate Guardians have had their level lowered in all Districts to better reflect the level of enemies inside the Towers. The Towers are still intended to be played by players level 20 or higher.

Added the ability to toggle “iron sights” on/off. This option can be found in the Controls menu.

Lowered controller rumble on Xbox One.

Added the option to turn off enemy health bars to the Gameplay options. Note that this will not turn off armor barriers or enemy level, so we recommend players have a high degree of familiarity with enemies before turning health bars off.

Added more than 20 additional duplicate tutorials to the Districts to allow for easier game completion as well as better coverage for new players.

Added a unique icon for Tutorial Computers when player has the correct Secrets Collector upgrade.

Lowered Lothar’s healthpoints during the “Penthouse” stage of the boss.

Made a variety of changes to Lothar’s accuracy and damage during his final stage.

Added an alarm and audio cue for the 4th Reich jet planes during the Lothar fight to give players more of a chance to dodge or shoot down the planes.