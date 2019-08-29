Although Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t out yet, Polish developer CD Projekt RED is already thinking about future Cyberpunk releases. Not only that, but the company is also planning for more games in The Witcher series, which may not come as a surprise since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was so successful. CD Projekt RED has stated that it will migrate to a “dual-franchise” company, focusing on the two franchises the company is most well-known for at this point.

CD Projekt RED has revealed some interesting information about the company and the future of its flagship franchises.

The Company believes that maintaining the observed growth dynamics and expansion of its activity profile will depend on further enhancement of its world-class videogame development skillset and on maintaining effective communication channels with the global gaming community. Managing two separate major franchises (The Witcher and Cyberpunk), along with several independent development teams, enables the Company to conduct parallel work on several projects and smoothens its long-term release schedule. This migration towards a dual-franchise model supported by several independent product lines also permits optimization of manufacturing and financial activities, mitigates important risk factors and makes it easier for Company employees to seek professional fulfillment.

There’s a lot to unpack with that quote, but most importantly, it shows that the developer is thinking about the future of Cyberpunk and The Witcher. Much like Bethesda is known for by alternating between the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, CD Projekt RED will follow a similar model. The quote also points to the team working with smaller indie developers in order to have multiple projects in the works.

CD Projekt RED: Continuing its migration to a “dual-franchise” model, those being The Witcher & Cyberpunk. Definitely sounds like Cyberpunk 2077 is only the beginning for a new series of games/projects. These will be supplemented by “several independent product lines.” pic.twitter.com/DvwVG98GZ9 — Dom (@DomsPlaying) August 29, 2019

It might seem like a no-brainer that we’d get more releases in The Witcher series but since the developer’s focus has been on Cyberpunk 2077 lately, we haven’t heard much about Geralt’s adventures in a while. Now we have a more clear idea of what to expect from the company after Cyberpunk 2077 releases.

In the meantime, you can look forward to The Witcher Netflix series, which is set to release sometime in late 2019. Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves on April 16, 2020. You can preorder on Amazon to get $10 off.

So do you think we’ll get The Witcher 4 after Cyberpunk 2077? What do you make of CD Projekt RED being a “dual-franchise” developer? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.