The hit VR rhythm game Beat Saber has gotten a free update that includes six songs, new features, and several fixes and tweaks. The new tracks are part of the “Original Soundtrack Vol. 3” and includes a song from developer Beat Games ex-CEO, Jaroslav Beck. The update is available to download for free on PSVR right now.

Here are the songs included in the game’s latest update:

Jaroslav Beck, Jan Ilavsky – Origins (ft. Mutrix)

Morgan Page – Reason For Living

Pegboard Nerds – Give A Little Love

PIXL – Full Charge

Slippy – Immortal

Boom Kitty – Burning Sands

Aside from new tracks, the update will also introduce a color customization system that will allow you to change the colors of your sabers, notes, and lights. You will find improved lighting effects and better detection when swinging, along with a bug fix that previously prevented the game from starting correctly.

Beat Saber is one of the most popular PSVR titles, constantly ranking in the top ten most downloaded PSVR games on the PlayStation store. In fact, it was the first VR game to reach one million copies sold. It’s a game that’s great to show off since it’s fun to watch and easy to pick up and play.

In our review, we commented on how great it feels to play, its challenge, and song list, although we wish it had more songs to choose from. Thankfully, the latest update adds more songs to the mix. There are also several DLC songs and packs that can be purchased, like many tracks from the band Imagine Dragons.

Hopefully, Beat Games will continue to update the game with more tracks and fixes to keep Beat Saber alive.

Are you still playing Beat Saber? Will you be jumping in to play the game’s new songs? What songs would you like to see added to the game? Let us know!

[Source: Upload VR]