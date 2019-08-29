The next installment in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology is on the way, and it’s called Little Hope. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release sometime in 2020 and seems to focus on a scary doll and creatures in the woods. Not much is known about this Man of Medan followup, but its name refers to the game’s setting, a town called Little Hope.

A short teaser trailer provided a hint at what to expect from the upcoming horror adventure. Little Hope will feature actor Will Poulter as a character named Andrew, who seems to be tasked with saving his friend Angela from whatever horrors await in the woods.

You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Little Hope is the followup to the first installment in the anthology, Man of Medan, which will be released on August 30, 2019. This entry focuses on a group of teens who have a run-in with some pirates and a cursed ghost ship, with the goal being to make it out alive. We liked it a lot here at PSLS and especially enjoyed its story and characters.

Supermassive Games started to gain more traction after it released Until Dawn exclusively for PS4 in 2015. You can definitely see where The Dark Pictures pulls from Until Dawn, too, with its use of multiple playable characters, cinematic storytelling, and replayability. But now, instead of being a PlayStation exclusive, The Dark Pictures is multiplatform and is being published by Bandai Namco.

There are many games planned for The Dark Pictures Anthology, with the idea being to release a new installment every six months. Hopefully the team can stick to this schedule.

We’ll let you know more about The Dark Pictures: Little Hope when more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can enjoy The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan soon. You can preorder it from Amazon still.

[Source: Gematsu]

