Yes, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have finally lifted the lid on the next Yakuza entry, Yakuza 7. And, yes, the combat is transitioning to include turn-based features. Is it strange? Probably, but so is pretty much everything else in the long-running series.

See Yakuza 7’s nearly five-minute long teaser trailer in the video down below:

During a recent press conference, the franchise’s creator, Toshihiro Nagoshi, was able to show off Yakuza 7 for the first time. Video of the reveal depicts gameplay where the combat has undergone quite a major change. No longer will players take on foes in real-time combat it seems. Instead, a more turn-based style is entering the picture. In a tweet following the title’s reveal, Nagoshi said he hopes Yakuza fans will embrace the new approach. Should it not go over well, the team is willing to rethink things for subsequent releases. Check out footage of the turn-based combat in action in the brief video below, courtesy of Game Watch:

In addition, Nagoshi explained that for the new installment, Ichiban Kasuga will star as the main protagonist. Interestingly, Kasuga just so happens to be a massive Dragon Quest fan. As such, Sega reached out to Square Enix and cut a deal, allowing the character’s Dragon Quest love to receive true representation in Yakuza 7. How that will work out exactly is not publicly known at the time of writing.

Yakuza 7, which will take place in Yokohama, is slated to hit the PlayStation 4 in Japan on January 16, 2020. A Western release is currently planned for an unspecified date later in 2020.

The announcement comes days after Sega released Yakuza 3’s remaster on the PS4 in the West. Remasters for Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 will come Westward in the following months.

[Source: GameSpot]