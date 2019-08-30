Latest PSN Flash Sale Discounts The Witcher 3, Hitman Games, and More

An all-new flash sale has gone live on the PlayStation Store, bringing steep discounts to a number of titles. The flash sale just kicked off this morning and will come to an end early next week on Monday, September 2nd. Games with marked down prices include the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Complete Edition, a couple of Hitman experiences, MLB The Show 19, and many more.

The complete list of discounted games in PSN’s latest flash sale are as follows:

MLB The Show 19: Digital Deluxe Edition — Regular Price: $79.99; Sale Price: $47.99

MLB The Show 19 — Regular Price: $39.99; $23.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $14.99

The Sims 4: City Living — Regular Price: $39.99; Sale Price: $19.99

The Sims 4 Bundle: City Living — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $24.99

MX vs ATV All Out — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $33.49

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition — Regular Price: $39.99; Sale Price: $23.99

Darkar 18 — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $23.99

Hitman 2 Bundle — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $29.99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $29.99

This is the Police — Regular Price: $19.99; Sale Price: $4.99

Titan Quest — Regular Price: $29.99; Sale Price: $8.99

Monster Jam Steel Titans — Regular Price: $39.99; Sale Price: $31.99

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $29.99

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection Bundle — Regular Price: $99.99; Sale Price: $49.99

This is the Police 2 — Regular Price: $29.99; Sale Price — $14.99

Code: Realize – Wintertide Miracles — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $24.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro -Fueled — Regular Price: $39.99; Sale Price: $29.99

Degrees of Separation — Regular Price: $19.99; Sale Price: $1.99

Fate/EXTELLA LINK — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $34.99

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $23.99

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid — Regular Price: $19.99; Sale Price: $11.99

SEGA Genesis Classics — Regular Price: $29.99; Sale Price: $17.99

8Floor Strategic Collection — Regular Price: $19.99; Sale Price: $9.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $44.99

FAR: Lone Sails — Regular Price: $14.99; Sale Price: $11.24

Fate/EXTELLA LINK – Digital Deluxe Edition — Regular Price: $59.99; Sale Price: $41.99

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark — Regular Price: $29.99; Sale Price: $22.49

GUNGRAVE VR – Loaded Coffin Edition — Regular Price: $29.99; Sale Price: $14.99

MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition — Regular Price: $49.99; Sale Price: $29.99

Tour de France 2019 — Regular Price: $39.99; Sale Price: $27.99

In addition to game sales, there are add-ons available at a discount as well. Most are geared towards extra content for The Sims 4 and MLB The Show 19. The Witcher 3’s sale seems to offer one of the best deals, as the Complete Edition features all of the title’s post-launch content, including story expansions like the acclaimed Blood and Wine. Hitman 2 appears to be a good get, too, as the flash sale cuts the sequels price in half.

Those interested in taking advantage of the discounts should act fast. Again, the sale will end next week on Monday, September 2nd.

[Source: PlayStation Store]