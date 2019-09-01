Over the weekend, an abundance of GameStop customers on ResetEra, Reddit, and GameFAQs reported that their preorders for collector’s editions of upcoming titles like Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Death Stranding were cancelled by the retailer. You’d be forgiven for thinking the preorders were actually cancelled (remember the Kingdom Hearts III fiasco?) but this seems to be an issue with GameStop’s website rather than a mass cancellation. Your preorder details simply aren’t appearing properly.

Responding to several concerned users on Twitter, GameStop Guest Care revealed that the retailer’s website is undergoing some work and there is currently no estimated time frame for when preorders will be reflected properly. However, if you’re still concerned and want to make sure your order is safe, GameStop Guest Care has advised that customers either message them privately with their details or call the helpline for peace of mind.

Back in January, GameStop came under fire after it admitted to overselling the limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro. The retailer then had to cancel some of the preorders, and offered a $25 gift coupon to those who were affected. The gesture was little consolation for those who had missed out on preordering the highly sought-after console on other websites.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and keep our readers informed. For now, it doesn’t look like you have anything to worry about. Unlike some concerned customers, we doubt the company will “fold” by the time Cyberpunk 2077 is out on shelves.

